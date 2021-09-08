Mailbag: GAPS Board must explain themselves

Public tax money should be used for things beneficial to those who pay the taxes.

Imagine if the Greater Albany Public Schools Board decided the district office whose meeting room where the board has traditionally met was not to their taste. They then demolished it and rebuilt the room the way they liked it. Once they were comfortable with the result, they handed the taxpayers the bill for $400,000 (more or less).

Taxpayers were allowed to view the room, but were not allowed to publicly give their opinions directly to the board. They could see what they were required to pay for, but had no idea why the project had to be done in the first place.

We taxpayers can see what the board has done with the position of superintendent, but we have no idea why this has to be done in the first place.

We have to question the ethics of a board who spends this amount of public tax money without providing any justification for this expenditure.

The board must explain themselves.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

