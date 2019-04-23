The GAPS Board of Directors acknowledges hiring a superintendent is the most crucial decision a school board can make, and is devoted to providing GAPS with a path to excellence and growth.
In January, the board chose to make the entire superintendent search process confidential, in order to protect the anonymity of the applicants and find the best candidate. The district hired a consultant to accumulate input from the community, using focus groups and a public survey, which was compiled to create a profile of desired attributes.
After six weeks the position was closed and the applicants were narrowed to five semi-finalists, who were interviewed by the board in March. The board opened applications for a stakeholder committee to interview Superintendent Melissa Goff, of which twenty people were selected, representing our community, students, and staff. On April 8th, the board entered contract negotiations with Goff and appointed two board members to perform a site visit.
On April 22nd, the board voted and hired Goff as superintendent of GAPS. Throughout the process, the timeline for the superintendent search has been available on the district website, and updates have been discussed during public school board meetings.
We have worked collaboratively and have found an exceptional individual of skill, integrity, experience, and dedication to lead our district. The board is grateful for all those who applied and participated in the search, and we are thankful to Interim Superintendent, Tim Mills, EdD, for the solid leadership he has provided GAPS.
Jennifer Ward
Board Chair
Greater Albany Public Schools