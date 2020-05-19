Mailbag: Future of McDonald-Dunn forests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There have recently been many letters to the editor concerning the management of the Oregon State University McDonald-Dunn research forests.

Forest closure has been the major issue raised, but there are many other aspects of the management of the forests that are concerning Oregonians.

Over the past few months, groups from all over Oregon, representing about 75,000 members as well as over 100 individuals, have come together with the belief that OSU can become a global leader in carbon sequestration and storage by revising how the forests are managed. A letter was recently sent to OSU President Ed Ray and copied to about 30 other OSU decision makers.

The OSU administration was encouraged to (1) refocus research and management of OSU’s several research forests to address the existential threat that climate change presents; and (2) reorganize the administration and management of the forests so they are overseen by a multi-college coordinating body.

Anyone wishing to see the letter that was sent to President Ray, and his reply, as well as replies from some other OSU decision makers, please feel free to visit tlc5103.wixsite.com/mcddfuture.

Steve and Terri Cook

Corvallis

