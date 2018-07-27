Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I am frustrated with Albany postal mail service. I know the Democrat-Herald did a story a few years ago, at that time I was just as frustrated as other people with the delivery service.

So about a month ago I received an email alert my package had been delivered. Checked my box after work, no package. The next day one of my neighbors brought over my package that was delivered to his mailbox. Didn’t contact post office at the time, however I did comment on Facebook.

Last week I had another email alert, another package delivered, again nothing in my mailbox. I have called and gone to the Albany post office. I talked to a supervisor brought in from the Sweet Home post office. I called her again on Monday, she said she would call after she talked to the regular carrier later in the day. She has not called and now is not answering when I call her. I also posted a large note on the lock box hoping someone would bring me my package or take it to post office. No luck there.

I no longer feel confident to order anything, not knowing if it will arrive in my mailbox.

I am out my money. I am out a Beaver shirt I purchased for my brother. And there does not seem to be an answer for my situation.

What is the solution?

Diane Reed

Albany (July 25)

