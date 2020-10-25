Mailbag: From one mother to another

When my adult son was struggling with drug addiction and the demons that haunted him, he nearly died from abruptly stopping the Xanax he was hooked on and the drinking he was indulging in.

An urgent care clinic told us how much danger he was in and strongly recommended a medically supervised detox program. That program said they could admit him in a week! I started calling around and found a place that could see him the next day. He was scared and sick. He was in the program for seven days and left with a councilor’s appointment. Luckily he had good health insurance and great support from his employer.

However, those seven days still cost me $3,200 at a time when I did not have excess funds. He tried his best, but suffered several more relapses. I don’t know if he would have entered a longer treatment program if it had been affordable. The religiously based programs did not suit him, he did not connect with the councilor he was referred to, and I know he didn’t want to burden me with the cost.

He tried to do it himself. On March 6, 2017, he lost the fight.

It is important that we make it easy and affordable for anyone to get good drug and mental health treatment in this state, without stigma. Please vote yes on Measure 110 and start to turn this crisis around. From one mother to another.