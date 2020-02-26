Mailbag: Fox News haters watch fake news

I continue to read most every day the letters penned by those who despise the president and hate Fox News. Even though they have never watched the station. You know who you are. All you watch is MSNBC and CNN, and all you think about is how bad you hate. Sad thing when that is all you have. But most of the Democrats in DC are the same way.

There was a trial, in the House. And it was a sham.

There were witnesses. Not from the accuser whistleblower and none from the Republicans.

There was zero evidence. Except the phone call transcripts released by the president and the fake phone call script by Adam Schiff, fake and disgusting.

By the time the fake impeachment got to the Senate, it was already done.

If a prosecutor brings a case to a judge for a trial and it is clear the thing is a joke, it is immediately thrown out. At least the Senate heard from both sides before laughing at Adam Schiff and ending the charade.

Funny how so many people hate Fox News, never having ever watched the channel.

All they watch is fake news.

Robert Roth

Albany

