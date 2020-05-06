Mailbag: Fox has mastered art of deception

I heard that Bill Gates pledged $250 million to fight COVID-19 and develop a vaccine.
I remember when Bill Gates gave a speech at the 2011 Rotary International convention in which he said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had contributed $355 in challenge grants to the Rotary Foundation in support of the PolioPlus program. The Polio Plus program was started in 1988 to eradicate polio worldwide. With the combined effort of Rotary, the World Health Organization and Bill Gates, we are 99%-plus at achieving the worthy humanitarian goal.
I also heard that Fox News repeated an article falsely claiming that Bill Gates had called for microchips to be implanted in people. The Fox News host then told the viewers “Digitally tracking Americans’ every move has been a dream of the globalists for years.”
If you would have been at the RI convention, as I have, this statement does not fit with Bill Gates. Bill and Melinda Gates are the foundation champions working (along with UNICEF, CARE, Rotary, W.H.O., PATH Vaccine Solutions and many others) to help all people lead healthy, productive lives.
I remember back in my college days in the 1960s when a faculty adviser referred to TV as the “great mind disintegrator.” I do believe that Fox News has mastered the art of deception! I believe we need to back away from being couch potatoes where we are fed information in this manner. It is a form of brainwashing.
Fred E. Shaub
Corvallis
