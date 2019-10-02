Responding to Tom Cordier's recent letter about climate change "hysteria," I hadn't run across Mark Levin's name previously, so I did a little research. His biggest ratings were on one of the Fox News channel's talk shows. Mark Levin doesn't seem to have any actual data to back up his claims; he just quotes other people's words and whatever as proof, none of which seems to have been reviewed or given serious research.
Against his claims, we have reams of research results that have been reviewed and approved for publication. We have seen several times that Fox News doesn't check the credentials of their guests for validity or accuracy. For example, Wayne Simmons was on Fox News as a commentator for several years, telling people that his views were accurate, since he had worked for the CIA from 1973 until 2000. He never had, and was charged with several federal charges. Fox's response was that they never paid him! I don't know if it was true or not.
Anyway, Fox News has a record of not caring about the truth, just ratings. Even if they say fair and balanced, they don't have to do that. I prefer to believe in actual evidence and facts, as opposed to someone's viewpoint, because they said so!
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Sept. 25)