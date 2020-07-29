Mailbag: Four more years of chaos and division?

As we approach the November election, I have one question for those who still support the current president. What has Donald Trump done to improve your quality of life to an extent that he deserves another term of office?

Trump inherited a growing economy, a shrinking unemployment rate, and a foreign policy posture that recognized our leadership position and embraced it. Despite his best efforts to hobble the economy with antiquated trade policies and a failure to capitalize on innovative technologies, the financial markets continued to grind out record gains on a routine basis. Unfortunately, the stock markets are not the economy. Nevertheless, the Trump administration continued to trumpet (no pun intended) the president’s masterful leadership and deal-making skills. Then came the pandemic, and the wheels came off. Instead of facing the challenge head-on and making hard choices, Trump chose to deny, deflect, and lie. He simply could not stand the idea that the nature of the crisis shifted the spotlight to the medical community instead of himself.