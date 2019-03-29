All this flap about the Electoral College made me realize something: Our Founding Fathers understood human nature and its misuse. Corrupt leaders only had to promise pie in the sky and all sorts of freebies to influence the ignorant and greedy to follow them with whatever they wanted to do.
Human Nature! The Founding Fathers determined this would not happen to this new country and brought forth, not only on this continent, but on earth, something unprecedented: the Electoral College, the means by which even the less advantaged could be heard.
They understood large numbers could overwhelm in elections and were easily influenced by promises which could not possibly be kept. As example, the on-going promises by Sanders and Cortez. There is simply no way the things they propose could come to pass in a free country.
Ah! That should tell us something. Socialism cannot work in a free country. Dems, you may think that one person, one vote will give you the power forever but you really don't want that. New York and California would give you Democrats forever and be the end of the United States.
The ones that began this magnificent country were a lot smarter than our leaders today.
John Penrod
Lebanon (March 28)