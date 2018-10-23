The Linn County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Oregon would like to express our gratitude to the candidates who have participated in public debates and forums this election season. That 85 people turned out for our judicial forum signifies a renewed popular desire for civic engagement. Candidates who take part in forums and other opportunities to meet and talk with the public further that civic engagement. These candidates make it more likely that we citizens will vote, and vote with confidence.
The League would have sponsored more forums this election season if not for the candidates who decided against participating. Debate dodging has become commonplace among incumbent candidates all over the country. It is especially problematic for the League, because we have a policy against “empty-chair” events, which can appear partisan.
Candidates who refuse to help their would-be constituents learn about them are hurting voters. These candidates forget that running for office is like applying for a job — even if one already holds that job. Who would hire an employee without interviewing the person first? Declining an opportunity to stand before voters and discuss issues that matter to them is contrary to the public interest.
Before giving a candidate your vote, consider whether the candidate has participated in public forums this election season, and, if not, why not. Remember, this is our democracy. We are doing the hiring.
Greg Schneider
President, Linn County Unit
of the League of Women Voters of Oregon