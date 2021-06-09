 Skip to main content
Mailbag: For those who choose fear
Mailbag: For those who choose fear

In Mr. Farmer’s ode to tyranny (“Masks are about tyranny,” June 3), he gives a perfect example of why he should be wearing a “face diaper.”

And yes, let nature take its course for those who choose fear and hate over science and reason.

Charles Lynch

Corvallis

 

 

