Mailbag: For strong county, vote yes on 2-130

The Benton County Health and Safety levy started in 2007.
There have been no increases in levy taxes since its inception. Voting yes on 2-130 continues many valuable county services: mental health counselors in schools, fighting infectious diseases, maintaining deputy patrols 24/7, rehabilitation programs, home wellness visits for high risk children, mental health counseling for adults and juvenile offenders, and more.
This levy is critical to maintaining core programs in the county budget. For a strong Benton County, vote yes on 2-130.
Anne Schuster, retired Benton County Commissioner
Corvallis