Mailbag: Football teams need time to prepare

Your editorial of May 17 reveals a lack of understanding of college sports, especially football. You expressed dissatisfaction with OSU coach Jonathon Smith's saying that the Beavs need six weeks to prepare for the 2020 football season — you say that high school teams don't need that much time, that they can play after only a few practices, why not college?

That's comparing apples to oranges, in my opinion. Many colleges and universities rely on football to fund their entire athletic program — if a football team has a bad season, many paying fans simply won't show up for games, and that naturally reduces income for the schools' athletic directors (not to mention missing out on those high-paying bowl games at season's end). Some people are unaware of the pressure college football coaches (and those in other sports, as well) are under to provide a winning team, and fielding an unprepared team will seldom produce a winner. Look at Mike Reilly: He went to Nebraska as head coach — and the Cornhuskers do love their football — didn't field a winning team and was asked to leave. The NFL is even worse.