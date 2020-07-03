Mailbag: Foolish to suggest masks are risky

Really? G-T readers were recently treated to a letter explaining to us that COVID-19 is simply an American for-profit hoax.
Buried in that rant was a special little nugget claiming "masks impair immune systems."
The writer did not cite his source.
But, it can only be from the Tinfoil Hat publication "We Hate Science."
Luckily and thankfully, Corvallis citizens are not gullible.
Nonsense happily rejected.
Although, this does lead me to question the right to free speech for everyone.
Sandra Chaviel
Corvallis
