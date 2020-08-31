Mailbag: Food for thought on name changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am curious. If school names have to change due to the Black Lives Matter movement, then what about town names and county names?

There is the town of Jefferson, Jefferson County, Marion County (named for Francis Marion, a slave owner and killer of many Cherokee Indians,) and don't eat marionberries, just to name a few.

Where does it stop? How much do taxpayers have to pay to change the names of history? Just food for thought. Not choosing sides, but what do you think?

Jeani West

Jefferson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0