Mailbag: Food for thought on name changes

Mailbag: Food for thought on name changes

I am curious. If school names have to change due to the Black Lives Matter movement, then what about town names and county names?

There is the town of Jefferson, Jefferson County, Marion County (named for Francis Marion, a slave owner and killer of many Cherokee Indians,) and don't eat marionberries, just to name a few.

Where does it stop? How much do taxpayers have to pay to change the names of history? Just food for thought. Not choosing sides, but what do you think?

Jeani West

Jefferson

