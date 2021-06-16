Mailbag: Folks should demand an audit

In Bob Hazelton’s letter (“Baloney to needing an election audit,” June 4), he called baloney on Oregon needing an audit on the vote.

Said it's part of a big lie that the vote is corrupt, and he knows it isn’t corrupt because he has voted in Oregon for 40 years and there has never been an audit.

Of course we need an honest audit so our politicians can say with integrity they won an honest election. If a politician doesn’t want an audit after 30 years, then they are hiding corruption. The most valuable part of being an American is your vote; it’s all you have to keep you an American. Any politician who won’t stand up for a fair, honest vote doesn’t belong in office.

Without a fair vote, you can’t remove the corrupt. An outside audit is the only proof our elections are honest. Folks should demand an audit so we know for sure the legislation being pushed through that is so anti-American was voted in by the people who live here.

James Farmer

Albany

