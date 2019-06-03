{{featured_button_text}}

The flowers along the freeway through Salem were a pleasant surprise and a joy to see — enough to keep our eyes off our cellphones.

It would be a treat to see more highways and roadways with these features.

Shirley Bodoh

Albany (May 29)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags