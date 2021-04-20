Mailbag: First take the plank from your own eye

John Larsen’s letter in the opinion pages (“Wow, Georgia, I am impressed,” April 2) gave me a good chuckle when he accused Georgia of being the first fascist state in the union.

It’s funny John lives here in Oregon, where, for the last 30 years, only one party wins elections, yet he calls Georgia fascist. Not one audit of Oregon’s vote in 30 years, yet not a peep about Oregon’s elections.

Who was it said “First take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye?”

James Farmer

Albany

