On behalf of the Lebanon Fire District, I want to thank the community for supporting our bond request on the general election ballot. Funding will be used to replace our community’s main fire station and key emergency apparatus. The goal of these capital projects is to improve emergency response times and firefighter health and safety.
As a reminder, I will be retiring at the end of the month, and Chief Joseph Rodondi will assume the role of fire chief as of Dec. 1. With 30 years in the fire service, I have every confidence that he will lead our agency well, including overseeing these important projects that you have entrusted to our care.
As a final note, I just want to say thank you. Leaving the Fire District is easier knowing that we have such a strong partnership with our community to save lives and property.
Gordon Sletmoe
Lebanon (Nov. 6)
The writer is the fire chief for the Lebanon Fire District.