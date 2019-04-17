I was amazed to read that someone would point out that Mr. Rosemond should be removed from space in the newspaper.
Mr. Rosemond seems to believe that treating your child as a best friend and not being the adult when dealing with them is not the best practice.
I have read Mr. Rosemond's column for a long time and find his approach to be very wise. I have raised three sons and they were brought up along the same lines as Mr. Rosemond recommends.
I realize their are cases of ADHD and they need to be addressed. However, it seems in the last 20 years every young child seems to be affected by ADHD.
Mr. Rosemond states that a parent should not try to be the shild's best friend until the parent is the adults first.
R.L. Wilson
Albany (April 15)