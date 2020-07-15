Mailbag: Finally, sensible rules about masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am so glad the governor has finally mandated face masks for away-from-home indoor use by all. It's disturbing to me that, as we elders are more vulnerable to COVID-19, so many people do not respect that enough to wear masks in our company, whether they think it impairs their "freedom" or not. I thought your freedom stopped at my nose? And how about respect for the workers you encounter?

I've heard from two sources (but I can't verify) that if I wear a mask and an infected person I meet doesn't, the chance of transmission to me is 70%; if I don't have a mask and the infected one does, it drops to 5%; if both of us have masks, it's 1.5%. I would like to see an article on this in the DH. Whether or not the aforementioned is true, everyone wearing masks makes sense to me and if the rule stays in place, by August we should see Oregon's infection rate coming down. Now if we only had enough testing and tracing!

A universal health care system in place would more likely ensure that people would be cared for and that there would be a coordinated approach instead of the chaos evident across the country.

June Hemmingson

Albany

