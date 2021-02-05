Mailbag: Film misses info from American side

Jennifer Moody’s review of the film “The People vs. Agent Orange” in the Jan. 21 edition of The E included errors that she may have gleaned from the film’s website.

The U.S. Forest Service began using the herbicide 2,4,5-T in the late 1940s to suppress weeds and unwanted hardwood brush on national forests.

Twenty years later, the U.S. Military combined 2,4,5-T and 2,4-D as Agent Orange for use in Vietnam. The use of 2,4,5-T in American forests existed long before its mix with 2,4-D in Vietnam.

I have seen “The People vs. Agent Orange.” The Vietnam section is well-done, the footage of fleets of airplanes flying in formation spraying mountainsides is stunning and horrific, the effects on humans equally appalling. The film misses important information on the American side of the narrative.

The use of 2,4,5-T in the Siuslaw National Forest is well known to readers of the G-T. The filmmakers missed the story of Bonnie Hill, then a high school teacher in Alsea, who initiated studies of its threats to human health.