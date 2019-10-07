This responds to Rick Siegert's letter using my name about global warming information. My letter asked readers to Google "Mark Levin global warming.") Siegert only googled Mark Levin and did not like the bio of Mr. Levin -- so he did not view the 14-minute interview with Professor Patrick Michaels, a climate change expert, and a PhD who served on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as an expert climatologist.
Professor Michaels' credentials are too long to list here. Michaels presents information in the form of graphical data comparing actual and predicted global temperatures and discusses the unsound science behind the hysteria which Siegert has ignored.
I don't care whether Siegert likes Fox News or not -- this is not about FOX. It is about countering the hysteria with real facts.
You have free articles remaining.
Recently 500 leading scientists authored a letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations to say warming is not such an urgent issue. More time must be taken to fully understand Earth's systems.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Oct. 4)