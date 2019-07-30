An increase in suicide deaths has dominated the news lately.
Along with homelessness, opioid addiction, loneliness and fear, suicide is an indicator of an ailing and alienated society.
Sadly, adding more counselors and suicide hotlines will not solve this problem.
Despair in today’s United States runs deep. Recently, I read the letter of a privileged college student who despaired of his future despite parental support throughout his life and paid education; if the advantaged feel hopeless, how must those in poverty feel?
The young despair because they see themselves trapped in a corporate system that prizes profit over people and poisons the planet if it benefits their shareholders. They see pusillanimous politicians spinelessly supporting a vitriol-spewing president and watch the cost of health care, education and home ownership spiral out of reach.
Those in the middle also struggle with health care and housing. If they have insurance the deductible may be high and some procedures denied. If they rent or have a mortgage it may consume more than a third of their income.
A college education for their children looks unattainable. A man on minimum wage cannot feed his family.
The old face high medicine prices, rents and elder care; they often live lives of hopelessness and isolation.
To the above motivations for suicide, add drug or alcohol addiction, gun violence, abusive households, impossible debt — and the list goes on.
No, the suicide crisis will not abate until we face the fact that income inequality and a failure of moral leadership have created an epidemic of despair.
Tessa B. Green
Albany (July 19)