Mailbag: Feds can't manage money, don't try

Solyndra was a solar panel startup company that was the first to receive government-backed loans from the 2009 stimulus bill the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

Solyndra failed and cost the taxpayer $570 million. Solyndra was one of the many green-energy failures with ARRA that cost taxpayers over a billion dollars.

Now Joe Biden wants $3.5 trillion, which is an incomprehensible number. Mostly authored by Bernie Sanders, our resident communist senator who has never had a real job in his life. This is an inept and ignorant bill, thousands of pages long.

Our so-called leaders won’t even read it or know what is really in this bill. One of Obama’s budget directors said literally billions will just disappear, or go unaccounted for.

We all know the Feds can’t manage money and don’t even care to try. $3.5 trillion is lunacy, and they are lying when they say this bill is paid for. Remember that this bill is taxpayer money, not Bernie Sanders money.

Jerry Gourley

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0