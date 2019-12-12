Mailbag: Fear the people who back Trump

Although heartened by the number of citizens submitting letters demanding Donald Trump be removed from the presidency, he is not the person I fear the most in the current political climate. I fear those people seated behind Trump at speeches with MAGA hats and Trump 2020 signs.
I’m alarmed by those people who cheer and laugh at Trump’s vile obscenities. Who, on camera, offer conspiracy theories suggesting investigations into why Obama was absent from the Oval Office during 9/11 (true). Fear those who yell Trump is God’s choice, those God-speaks-just-to-me Christians willing to support God’s choice with biblical vengeance and ethnic cleansing.
In addition to Trump, I fear those smarmy hypocrites like the House’s resident coatless diva, Jim Jordan, as well as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and what’s left of the GOP. Those people who bark out “witch hunt” like presidential parrots. Beware those Trump disciples become defenders become deplorables, those people Hillary Clinton described so well years ago. Fear the deplorables, even in Corvallis; people for whom there really is no hope (a common definition of deplorable).
Irish nationalist Charles Parnell once opined that the only way to have an intelligent conversation with Englishmen was with his hands around their throats. Talking with Trump supporters is like trying to teach chess to a squirrel. It runs around the board, knocking over all the pieces, pooping everywhere, then sits up as if victorious, MAGA cap chirpily displayed, before running off in search of their favorite nuts, which abound in Benton County.
Michael T. Coolen
Corvallis