Mailbag: Fear remains great enemy of peace

Now that the election is over and votes are being recounted, I have a few burning questions.

I have read several letters from folks who voted for the incumbent, but only generalizations of why are given, like “He fits with my belief system,” “He was the best choice as a leader of this great country.” Here are three simple questions I and others would like to hear your answers to:

1) Please define in tangible terms what a conservative considers the top three issues on which the government should focus.

2) If you think Donald Trump has lived up to his slogan “Make America great again,” please describe what he has done that has made us citizens better, happier, safer and proud of America.

3) Please take a deep look at your moral underpinnings when answering this question: Do you believe it is good for this country to have a leader who speaks in misstatements, lies and name-calling, and believes that anyone who does not believe in the president is the enemy?