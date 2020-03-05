Mailbag: Fear of Trump unfounded

Robert Harris' letter of Feb. 9 seems to think Republican senators should fear Trump and his base.

It's kinda like there are two worlds we live in when you read opinions like his. If you look at the past it's obvious that Republican government officials should fear the left. It wasn't long ago that a leftist with a rifle started shooting Republicans on a baseball field and nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Robert writes of his fear of right-wing violence at the same time the Democrat antifa mob in Portland riots in the streets. I call them a "Democrat mob" because they seem to be running free to do as they will while a Democrat mayor does nothing.

So compare the Virginia protest against gun control and you see a nonviolent group of good gun-owning Americans marching for their rights. Not a hint of violence, yet guns everywhere. While antifa in Portland had three arrested for violence and our war memorial was defaced with paint.

Basically, I am saying the fear of Trump and the voters that put him in is totally unfounded. However, a good fear-mongering letter like Robert's seems to get printed pretty quickly.

James Farmer

Albany