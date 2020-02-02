Mailbag: Fatal accidents have many victims

When I saw the article regarding the young girl’s death in the crosswalk in South Corvallis, I immediately understood there was more than one victim. I can’t imagine and hope I never experience the pain of losing a child unexpectedly. It must be the ultimate loss that you’ll never forget. And I understand the father’s anger with his statement, “It has been declared legal to kill kids in crosswalks.” I’m sure he wants someone to pay for his daughter’s loss.

However, I also immediately understood that the driver is already paying a very heavy price of a different sort. To accidentally take another person’s life will stay with him forever and affect every part of his and his family’s life. Beyond losing a child, it’s my worst nightmare to hit a pedestrian with my car. It’s the kind of accident that a person may never get over and it could ruin their life, too.

I happen to know the driver and know that he is one of the kindest, most compassionate and community-minded persons I’ve ever known. He has helped innumerable people with his Chinese medicine practice, including many who couldn’t pay. I am sure there’s not a moment that goes by that he doesn’t wish he could turn back the clock. He hasn’t suffered the ultimate loss of a child, but he has suffered and will probably suffer for many years to come. My heart goes out to all who suffer from this event.