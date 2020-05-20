Mailbag: Farming, forestry don't trap carbon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The argument has been made that farming and forestry are sequestering carbon from the atmosphere and therefore are reducing its carbon dioxide concentration.

That is not correct.

Trees store carbon in their wooden parts. Wood has no metabolism and therefore the carbon remains trapped in wood for the lifetime of the tree. In old growth forest, trees live for 300 and more years. After they die their wood decays very slowly, releasing the stored carbon into the atmosphere.

Trees grown for human consumption live for only 30 years. Part of their wood will be made into wood products that have a relatively short lifespan. The other part of the tree is being burned within a year after harvest. Thus, in commercial forests, carbon is removed from the air for a much shorter time than in old growth forests. Forestry increases the carbon in the air. The carbon cycle is spinning faster than it would spin in undisturbed forests.

Agriculture is even worse. Most agricultural plants are annuals, and the carbon cycle spins rapidly. By cultivating previously forested areas, we humans have increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere for hundreds of years.

Wolf Krebs

Sweet Home

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0