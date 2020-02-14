Mailbag: Family leave bill deserves support

There is a conflict between small businesses and paid family leave within Oregon and across the United States. Small businesses fear that they will suffer financially and will lose productivity if paid family leave is granted to their small number of employees.

Small businesses are now stepping forward to help solve this problem and push for a state family medical leave program. I support the state-run family leaves under House Bill 3031, and I encourage others to as well. This bill will allow employees in Oregon to take family medical and military leave while keeping small businesses afloat.

Small businesses in Oregon are pushing this bill as it would allow paid leave for health conditions, parental leave and for caring for an ill family member while splitting the program cost with employees. I believe House Bill 3031 should be passed to create healthier families and individuals. Healthy and well-supported employees will, in turn, create more productive and successful businesses. Small businesses and employees deserve protection and safety in the workplace and because of this, House Bill 3031 should be passed.

Julia Logue

Corvallis

