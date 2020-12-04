 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Families have lost livelihoods, homes

Mailbag: Families have lost livelihoods, homes

I am writing to ask Georgia’s voters to consider voting for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the United States Senate.

The Republican-led senate has, for several months now, been denying aid to small businesses and families, during this COVID-19 crisis.

Consequently, most businesses have had to lay off employees and some have closed their doors altogether. Families have lost their livelihoods, and some have lost their homes. But the Republican-led senate has no empathy for these hard-working Americans. They seem to care only about large corporations and those who are already living in great wealth. This needs to change.

Thank you for your consideration.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis 

