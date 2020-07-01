Mailbag: Failure of system due to partisanship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My belief is that the DACA executive orders of both President Obama and President Trump were primarily driven by partisan political intent and that the media play of the stories ignores the underlying cause for both actions.

Through decades of neglect by both parties, the immigration system has become dysfunctional. The failure of the system is directly related to the entrenched and dominating partisan perspectives within the Congress, where gridlock prevails. Partisanship does not serve all the citizens well, but penalizes us all.

We need our representatives to serve the whole country, rather than only a segment of citizens. Statesmen and women are those politicians who understand the vast breadth of the varied aspirations of our citizenship and work together to find productive legislative actions that are acceptable by the vast majority of citizens.

The media provides an important service for our freedom, but their tendency to represent extreme events to be the essence of reality is a disservice to society, and distorts the public conversation that drives legislative decisions.

Can we find and support those important individuals to lead our country, and can the media serve to support stateswomen and -men more than to foster partisanship?