Mailbag: Facts do matter in political discourse

This letter is in reply to Tom Cordier's of March 17. He wrote that "a former VP" does not recognize his wife. Actually, wife and sister had changed places next to him and Mr. Biden did not notice that change. Once he did, he certainly recognized his wife.
Secondly, without any basis in facts or evidence, Mr. Cordier wrote, "In general, the media supports destruction of private wealth creation."
Thirdly, again without facts or evidence, Mr. Cordier wrote, "And media ignores the gaffe-prone candidate who now can't pass a mental exam for a driver's license."
Mr. Cordier, facts do matter and your letter contains fallacious assertions without any facts or evidence to support them.
James Cash
Corvallis
