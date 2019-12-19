Mailbag: Facts available on climate change

Matthew Goss is at it again ("Earth's Climate Changes Constantly," Mailbag, Dec. 12).

But this time he adds to his prejudiced views by using President Barack Obama's middle name. There is no reason to use it as he did, except to make a point that isn't any more valid than the rest of his letter.

First of all, Greenland's ice loss has been increasing faster and faster since the 1990s. Their glaciers have lost enough ice to raise the sea level by a small but measurable amount around the whole world. Please think for a moment just how much water the oceans contain!

Again, he talks about President and Mrs. Obama buying a house in Martha's Vineyard, without looking at the work that Martha's Vineyard is doing to mitigate the sea level rising.

He talks about no communities going underwater. Read about Venice, Italy; fishing villages in Alaska; and the neighborhood in the Florida Keys that is still underwater. In Miami, Florida, the poor people in the higher-ground areas are being dispossessed because the more affluent people are buying the buildings and land there, in preparation for the sea level rise.

The science, facts and proof are all out there; they just need to be looked at objectively, which not all of us seem capable of doing. My only real question is, why not?

Rick Siegert

Lebanon