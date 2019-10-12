Your paper always rags on the president no matter what he says or does.
Why don’t you people ever call the Democrats on their lying and fabrications of issues and evidence? The president is right when he says "fake media!"
Three years of constant attacks and flouting of rules and laws by the Democrats has hurt this country and they are guilty of the same accusations they have made of the president. You people and the rest of the useless media have supported those accusations much to the detriment of our society. The Democrats say no one is above the law. Well, neither are the Democrats above the law. They are elected public servants.
You have free articles remaining.
The president was lawfully elected by our representatives. The Democrats, with their endless investigations, still have not figured that out.
Linda Wilson
Albany (Oct. 8)