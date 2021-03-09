Mailbag: Extreme risk is killing economy

Even with the high numbers of COVID-19 cases at Oregon State University, as of Feb. 26, Benton County still has the lowest positivity rate (2.2) of any county in the state (stats on that day’s Oregon Live).

We have one-third the deaths of Linn County, one-seventh the deaths of Lane County, less than half the deaths of Polk County, fewer deaths than Lincoln County, and fewer cases per 100,000 than three of the four adjacent counties.

Yet, we remain in the extreme risk category, while Lincoln is low risk, Linn is moderate and Lane and Polk are high. Benton County is clearly being punished for trying to keep our region safe by testing at a much higher level than other Oregon counties. That naturally results in a higher number of positives, because we all are not testing at an equal level.

Clearly something is wrong with the metrics being used by the Oregon Health Authority. It’s past time for the Corvallis City Council, the Benton County Board of Commissioners, the Benton County Health Department, the Philomath City Council and our various state senators and representatives to confront the OHA to address this situation and demand immediate redress.