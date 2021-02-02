Mailbag: Extend Fairness Doctrine to internet

The buzzword of the day seems to be unity.

There used to be something in broadcast media called the Fairness Doctrine. I submit, if we are to achieve unity, or at least end the polarization of this country, we need to reinstate and perhaps expand the Fairness Doctrine to include the internet.

Up until the ‘80s, talking head shows like “Meet the Press” had to include all points of view on a subject. And the host’s job was not only to ask insightful questions but also to keep things civil.

The doctrine was created when the airways were considered public domain. As such, fairness in what was broadcast was important. In the ‘80s a conservative board at the Federal Communications Commission abandoned the Fairness Doctrine, thus giving radical extremists on both sides a platform for their rants, the belief being that fairness could be achieved by listening to both conservative and liberal media.

In reality, with both sides coloring the news to suit their own agendas, the courts stating reasonable people had no expectation of the truth from the talking heads, and the odds of Fox viewers’ turning to MSN or vice versa to achieve balanced insight being slim to none, the lack of the Fairness Doctrine has served only to polarize the country.