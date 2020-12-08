Mailbag: Exposing points about mask study

As a follow-up discussion on the headline conclusion that “face mask policies make a joke of science” since they do not protect the mask wearer (Mailbag, Nov. 29), may I expose a few important points about the quoted study (published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Nov. 18):

While it was a carefully planned, randomized controlled trial, its authors themselves emphatically recognized that it was an inconclusive study because of its limitations: missing data (19% of participants did not complete the study); variable adherence (only 46% of participants wore the mask as recommended); other uncontrolled factors (data using patient reporting, testing results with only a 80-90% sensitivity) and other concurrent public health measures.

Despite reaching a simple, statistically significant conclusion, the authors themselves stated that results are so inconclusive that they can be interpreted as compatible with confidence interval levels ranging anywhere between a 46% decrease to a 23% increase in infection.