Mailbag: Exposing points about mask study

As a follow-up discussion on the headline conclusion that “face mask policies make a joke of science” since they do not protect the mask wearer (Mailbag, Nov. 29), may I expose a few important points about the quoted study (published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Nov. 18):
While it was a carefully planned, randomized controlled trial, its authors themselves emphatically recognized that it was an inconclusive study because of its limitations: missing data (19% of participants did not complete the study); variable adherence (only 46% of participants wore the mask as recommended); other uncontrolled factors (data using patient reporting, testing results with only a 80-90% sensitivity) and other concurrent public health measures.
Despite reaching a simple, statistically significant conclusion, the authors themselves stated that results are so inconclusive that they can be interpreted as compatible with confidence interval levels ranging anywhere between a 46% decrease to a 23% increase in infection.
The study was not designed to determine the role of masks in source control of COVID-19 infection, meaning to test whether masks can prevent the spread of infection — obviously the most important public health question. There are plenty of good studies that support the role of wearing masks to decrease the spreading one’s germs into the environment as aerosolized sprays, potentially infecting others in the larger community context.
Understanding good science comes with the recognition of its limitations, not from jumping into convenient conclusions that fit one’s instincts or ideological bent.
Chinh Le, MD
Corvallis
