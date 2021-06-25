Mailbag: Explain why laws are being changed

Folks, did you notice how John Brenan didn’t answer my questions and conveniently missed the underlying point?

Let’s give him another chance. Mr. Brenan, kindly complete those sentences (“Why did Georgia want to revise law?,” June 4). You know — the ones where you’ll explain why Georgia suddenly needed to change its election laws? Please also defend SB7, now pending in the Texas Senate, another egregious example. (Alongside 14 states having passed voting rights constrictions, Texas, Michigan and Wisconsin are now poised to follow in sweeping scope.)

And by the way: Why did Texas Republicans, bent on ramming through SB7 — near midnight Saturday of Memorial Day weekend — try to suspend rules requiring the bill be posted for 24 hours to allow full house and public review? Classy! Upstanding!

Without question, each state governs its own elections laws (even poll tax laws — before they were struck down federally). What’s telling — as Mr. Brenan sidesteps — is how/why laws in certain states have been changed, in a hurry, after the 2020 election. Note the timing, justifications and effects of these changes. At least one complete, (oops!) rational summary of all recently passed/pending state voting laws appears online.