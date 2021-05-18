 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Excess food can be donated to pantry
When I hear about food insecurity and childhood hunger, I remember as a child that sometimes I did not know where my next meal was coming from.

At the start of the pandemic lockdown, I committed to using the time constructively, to change my life where I could.

First thing was to clean up my diet because of my excess weight and the effect of the way I was eating, which was impacting my health. I was able to make those changes.

When we went into lockdown, I went into fear and panic, and started stockpiling food. Now that I have cleaned up my diet, I realize that I don’t eat those kinds of foods anymore. So I get to donate the excess food to the food bank.

I cannot solve the hunger problem, but I can make a small difference.

Beth Kiester

Corvallis

 

