Mailbag: Exactly where does the sheriff stand?

The Benton County Board of Commissioners issuing a statement on racial justice is a step in the right direction. I’m wondering: In an election year, why we have not heard from the sheriff?

Our community sure has a lot to say about how we are policed. I’m wondering if he’s ever made any public statement about racial injustice in the sheriff’s office and what he as sheriff is doing to end it. I don’t know if he ever asked the question.