Mailbag: Everyone should receive great care

As the COVID pandemic continues and private insurance companies begin charging co-pays and deductibles for patients' treatments, I have three comments about healthcare in our community.
First, last month I had a non-COVID related emergency on a Sunday night. I went to the Samaritan Albany General Hospital emergency room and although it was very busy and I had to wait awhile to be seen, the staff was extremely helpful and professional. Because I have good insurance (I hope), I haven't (yet) received any astronomical bills. During my subsequent treatment by Samaritan and the Corvallis Clinic, I was treated well and received all the care I needed.
Second, also last month, I learned that Albany's state representative Shelly Boshart Davis was appointed to the Samaritan Albany Hospital Board of Directors. I have met with Representative Boshart Davis in Salem several times and know that she cares deeply about our community. I'd like to congratulate her on her appointment to the Board. I hope she's settling in well and learning about all aspects of Samaritan's mission to build healthier communities.
Last, a reminder to all: professional, high-quality healthcare should be available to everyone. We need a system that provides the care we need without worry about expenses and bureaucratic interference. I was lucky to receive such great care. Too many Oregonians suffer, die and go bankrupt because our healthcare system is designed to maximize profits, not health. For the sake of building healthier communities, we can, and must do better.