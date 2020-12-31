Mailbag: Everyone should follow the science

It appears that safe, effective vaccines have arrived to join the fight against this horrible virus.

It is our best hope to get back to the new normal we all want. With it comes decisions state by state as to who will receive the limited supply currently available. There are already stories of some who have jumped the line, such as younger healthy politicians, etc., who have little to do with the direct care of infected citizens getting vaccinated.

It is my opinion that the list of people who have been deemed essential workers should be first in line. Those medical staff, emergency workers and employees keeping our necessary food supply, etc., moving should be given first consideration regardless of age. It is this group of people we rely on daily to keep what little normal we have stable.

Until enough of the vaccine is available, we need to make hard decisions, not ones based on sentiment. If everyone would follow the science of mask wearing and distancing for a few months more, it will keep our cases down and give the new vaccines more room to work. Our time will come.

Betty Shelton

Albany

