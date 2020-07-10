Mailbag: Everybody should wear a mask

There was concern of who would enforce that. Well, why not start with a fine, say $25, and if it continued, well, raise the fine or confine the person. In Hawaii, stores have signs on their doors that say "No mask, no enter." What is wrong with that?

I was in a Dollar Store last week, the clerk did not have on a mask and I asked, why not? Her reply was that she didn't have one and the store didn't require it. Well, to those who complain that it is their First Amendment right to not wear one, I reply you are right, but you don't have the right to put me and mine in danger because of your idea.