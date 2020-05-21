Mailbag: Even 'deplorables" have voting rights

I am what the left calls a deplorable!
I read with interest all the left’s letters to the editor. I was amazed how Stephen Hall of Albany (Mailbag, May 1) thought all of us deplorables were lowlifes because we had a sigh in our yard, “Trump for president.” No, Mr. Hall, we want to have our say in voting for whom we choose!
Feel free to place any sign you wish in your yard and when I walk by your house, know I will not be writing anything about how left you must be!
Robert Wilson
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!