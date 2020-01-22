Mailbag: Evangelicals ignore multitude of sins

A recent editorial in Christianity Today by Mark Calli called for Donald Trump to be removed from office because of "profoundly immoral" actions that violate the U.S. Constitution. Nearly 180 Evangelicals wrote to condemn the anti-Trump slant.

So evangelcals are OK supporting Trump as he brags about grabbing women in their private parts, stand by him as the Trump Charitable Foundation is shut down for fraud, see him settle a lawsuit over worthless degrees from Trump University, watch as his campaign manager is convicted of a felony for money laundering, hear him say that some white supremacists are "fine" people, and watch the sentencing of his former personal lawyer to jail for lying to Congress about money paid to porn stars.