Mailbag: Evaluate Trump based on record

The Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis is a case study in incompetence. Trump either does not comprehend or willingly ignored the federal government’s responsibility in the face of a national emergency. Trump has been all about the show from the day he declared his candidacy. Crowd size and the adoration of his base have been the only goals of his shallow, inane and ineffectual leadership. Bluster, bullying and deceit are the only tools in his playbook, and he floods the zone with them when the slightest hint of his ineptness creeps into the spotlight.

Trump built his reputation as a successful businessman and manager with the aid of a scripted reality TV show. However, when confronted with the reality of a national disaster, the utter inadequacy of his fraudulent resume becomes glaringly obvious.

With a little over six months until the November election, we can expect more of the same from the Trump team. Deceit, deflection and blame-shifting are the tools they will use to try to paint a portrait of success where only failure and self-service are the canvases. The coming election is about what Trump has done and failed to do. It is time for voters to filter out the noise and evaluate Trump’s record, which most will find wanting.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

