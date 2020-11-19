Mailbag: Equal time for Duck fans

You know, there are two major colleges in Oregon who field football teams: the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.
One team regularly wins games — the other doesn’t. When the D-H has to go back 20 years to find an OSU season it can crow about, I find it pretty pathetic! The D-H on Nov. 12 was full of rah-rah Beaver news … nothing about the winning Ducks. C’mon, let’s have equal time for us Duck fans!
Douglas Bauer
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!