Mailbag: Equal time for Duck fans

You know, there are two major colleges in Oregon who field football teams: the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.

One team regularly wins games — the other doesn’t. When the D-H has to go back 20 years to find an OSU season it can crow about, I find it pretty pathetic! The D-H on Nov. 12 was full of rah-rah Beaver news … nothing about the winning Ducks. C’mon, let’s have equal time for us Duck fans!